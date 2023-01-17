Aaron Rodgers: Not ready 'mentally or emotionally' to make post-Packers decision

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he had conversations with the team, but the home office is not pressing for answers regarding Rodgers leaving the Pack in 2023.

On the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said "I'm not mentally or emotionally at that point" to make a decision.

The Packers went 8-9 this season and did not make the playoffs.

"I think you always have a feeling where you're leaning but there's a lot of things that come into play"@AaronRodgers chats about his future #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/J7FgWsAjE4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 17, 2023

According to Packers Wire, with limited cap space for the 2023-24 season, the team will not look much different than the previous season.

Rodgers could decide to retire before the next season starts, making the decision an easier one for the home office. But if the team is ready to move onto a post-Rodgers era and Rodgers wants to stay, a trade becomes much more likely, according to Packers Wire.

Rodgers just turned 39 years old. The California native has been with the Packers for about 18 years. He was selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft. Rodgers became the team's starting quarterback in 2008, in the footsteps of Packers Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

Jordan Love is currently the Packers backup quarterback. He is nearing three years with the team, the same amount of time that passed before Rodgers replaced Favre.

