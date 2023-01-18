Step Afrika! to hold 3-day residency at Marcus Center in partnership with Donald Driver

MILWAUKEE — Step Afrika! is a world-renowned performance group that combines the traditional art of stepping from HBCU fraternities and sororities with modern dance. African dance elements help create an amazing celebration of culture.

Reporter Andrea Williams will be live at the Marcus Performing Arts Center on TMJ4 at 4 p.m. for a preview of Step Afrika! She will be joined by former Green Bay Packer Donald Driver to discuss his role as Cultural Ambassador and more.

Head to the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts' website for tickets.

