CUDAHY — Tribe Bar and Grill in Cudahy kicked off a fun season of Packers football Friday night. It was also a way to celebrate new beginnings.

“They are really pushing for a good place to be,” Rick Kartz said.

TMJ4 News Rick Kartz is giving out his famous chili at his son’s bar!

Rick is looking forward to watching games at the bar his son just purchased with a friend in June.

Childhood friends AJ Kartz and Gregory Witkowski bought the bar this summer.

"Their young guys and they've got the future in front of them and its just going to be an awesome time,” Rick explained.

Tribe Bar and Grill in Cudahy kicks off Packers football season and new bar ownership

Rick is responsible for bringing the crowd and TMJ4 on Friday night. We asked what Packers watch party to go to on social media and he had our comments flooded.

"I did it because I love my son mostly and I wanted him to succeed and I still want him to succeed,” Rick explained.

Our team spent the evening at the bar while the green and gold played on the big screens.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked someone at the bar why they came to Tribe to watch the game. Lisa Oertell said, “because we saw that you guys were going to be here and we wanted to support the bar."

TMJ4 News Lisa Oertell is at Tribe Bar because she heard TMJ4 would be here and she wants to support the bar!

Lisa was looking forward to watching the historic game all day.

“This is very exciting. And it's neat that they're on a Friday night for their opening game in Brazil. It's really a lot of fun,” Lisa said.

It was a lot of fun at a bar with owners who treat everyone like family. The night was filled with live music, drink specials, and new beginnings.

