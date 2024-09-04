Tribe Bar and Grill in Cudahy gears up for first Packer game of the season

CUDAHY, Wisc. — After a whirlwind summer, Tribe Bar and Grill in Cudahy is gearing up to welcome Green Bay Packers fans for the first game of the season, thanks to the dozens of comments encouraging TMJ4 to check out their watch party.

“We are absolutely overwhelmed by the amount of support we are receiving through this, and we can't wait for people to be able to see what this place is about,” said AJ Kartz, co-owner of Tribe Bar and Grill.

Childhood friends AJ Kartz and Gregory Witkowski met in high school and always dreamed of going into business together.

“That has really been what our friendship has been based on all these years, is the ability to work hand in hand to help each other succeed,” Kartz said.

When Tribe’s previous owner made them an offer to take it over, Witkowski said they couldn’t pass it up.

“There’s so much untapped potential in this city, and it means a lot to me to help be a part of bringing that to light,” Witkowski said.

With the building came the name, and rather than take on the expensive task of rebranding, they decided to embrace it.

“Being Native myself, I embrace the title and the name, and I love the idea of family behind it, because everyone is welcome, no matter who you are. Here, you're all part of the tribe,” Kartz said.

Soon after, they brought on their longtime friend Kelsie Piorier as bartender and general manager.

“Just walking through the door, like the vibe of the place and the comfort, and it truly is somewhere that I want people to experience, because even working here, it’s wonderful,” Piorier said.

While Kartz, Witkowski, and Piorier only took over Tribe a few months ago, they’re already excited for the future.

“We don't care who you are, we don't care what you look like, we just want you to have fun and feel welcomed and have a really great time,” Piorier said.

“Feels like we're going to be here for a long time, not just a good time,” Witkowski said.

