TMZ photo of Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick together fuels dating rumors

Rumors have been circulating for a few weeks now about a possible romance between Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

And now, a newly released picture by TMZ is further adding to this speculation.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's First Public Photo Together Fuels Dating Rumors https://t.co/Tpyi1Aymcg — TMZ (@TMZ) January 15, 2018

Over the weekend, TMZ posted a picture of Rodgers and Patrick together “grabbing a bite Saturday night” at a restaurant in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The website claims it was their “first picture together in public.”

According to TMZ’s article, “eyewitnesses” at the restaurant said Rodgers and Patrick were seated next to each other at a table with a small group of people – but the two did not show any kind of PDA (public displays of affection) to each other.

During the Christmas holiday, a gossip blog also reported, the two were seen enjoying dinner together in Green Bay, and apparently, things got a little "handsy."

Rodgers has been single since spring of 2017 after his relationship with longtime girlfriend Olivia Munn went south. And in December, Patrick's relationship ended with fellow NASCAR driver and boyfriend of 5 years, Rick Stenouse.

