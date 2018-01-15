TMZ photo of Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick together fuels dating rumors

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 9:18AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, Walworth
Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 9:18AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 9:18AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Washington, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 10:27AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha
Over the weekend, TMZ posted a picture of Rodgers and Patrick together “grabbing a bite Saturday night” at a restaurant in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The website claims it was their “first picture together in public.”
According to TMZ’s article, “eyewitnesses” at the restaurant said Rodgers and Patrick were seated next to each other at a table with a small group of people – but the two did not show any kind of PDA (public displays of affection) to each other.
During the Christmas holiday, a gossip blog also reported, the two were seen enjoying dinner together in Green Bay, and apparently, things got a little "handsy."
Rodgers has been single since spring of 2017 after his relationship with longtime girlfriend Olivia Munn went south. And in December, Patrick's relationship ended with fellow NASCAR driver and boyfriend of 5 years, Rick Stenouse.