Report: Aaron Rodgers spotted with Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers may have found a good way to spend his offseason.

According to gossip website TerezOwens.com, Rodgers was spotted with recently-retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick at a Green Bay restaurant after Christmas. And it appeared to be more than just a couple of buddies grabbing a bite to eat.

An onlooker said that Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other.

A source reportedly told the website that the two athletes are "hitting it off" but want to keep things quiet for now.

Rodgers' high-profile relationship with actress Olivia Munn ended last year.



