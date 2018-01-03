Report: Aaron Rodgers spotted with Danica Patrick

Green Bay dinner sparks dating rumors

10:21 AM, Jan 3, 2018
Aaron Rodgers may have found a good way to spend his offseason.

According to gossip website TerezOwens.com, Rodgers was spotted with recently-retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick at a Green Bay restaurant after Christmas. And it appeared to be more than  just a couple of buddies grabbing a bite to eat. 

An onlooker said that Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other.

A source reportedly told the website that the two athletes are "hitting it off" but want to keep things quiet for now. 

Rodgers' high-profile relationship with actress Olivia Munn ended last year. 


 

