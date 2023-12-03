Taylor Swift's private jet is en route to Green Bay for Chiefs vs. Packers game, report says

GREEN BAY — Taylor Swift's private jet is currently en route to Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to a social media account that tracks the star's comings and goings.

"Taylor Swift's 7x Took off near Kansas City, Missouri, US. Going to Green Bay, Wisconsin, US (GRB, Austin Straubel International Airport)," Taylor Swift's Jets posted on Instagram.

Based on the timing of the post, Taylor is likely due in Green Bay around 5:30 p.m. local time. Kickoff for the Chiefs vs. Packers game is at 7:20 p.m., which should give Ms. Swift plenty of time to navigate from the airport to the stadium.

The plane in question? A Dassault Falcon 900, which SimpleFlying.com says is worth an estimated $40 million.

On Friday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur made headlines when he said "he's heard" the pop star would be at Lambeau.

Speculation has been rampant for weeks, ever since Swift started dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. Swift has appeared at several Chiefs games already this season.

Coverage of the Chiefs vs. Packers game begins with an hour-long pregame show at 5 p.m. Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m., with a postgame show to follow NBC's coverage. Watch the pregame and postgame shows here.

This story will be updated.

