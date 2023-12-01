Swifties getting ready to head to Lambeau as Packers face Chiefs for SNF

MILWAUKEE — Green Bay...are you ready for it? Swifties will be shaking it off at Lambeau Field this weekend with hopes of seeing Taylor Swift cheering on her boyfriend and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. The Packers host Kansas City for Sunday Night Football on TMJ4.

Of course, Wisconsinites filling in the seats at Lambeau on a Brisk Sunday is nothing new.

"I really wanted to surprise my mom and take her to the Packers game. It's the first time that she's been to a Packers game, been to Lambeau, it's the first time I'm going to see the Lambeau," said Lisa Nadkarni who is going to the game this weekend. "She's really excited to see the Packers, she also wants to see Simone Biles. And I'm mostly going for Taylor!"

While it's unknown if the pop star will be in the stands to cheer on Kelce, Swifties like Nadkarni are taking their chances to catch a glimpse.

Gena Gebler and Katie Belot, who have been friends since college, also scored tickets to the game hoping that Swift may also be there.

"I sort of feel like this is the Eras Tour in Wisconsin, right? said Gebler. "Like we're all coming here to celebrate her and the Green Bay Packers. So it'll just be one big part and hopefully, the Packers will win."

Belot added, "The concerts I've been to I just love being in the same room as her, that's how I feel no matter how far away she is."

And just like her tour, you can expect Swifties to show up in style.

Belot showed off a knit hat that she got from Etsy as part of her game-day outfit. The hat reads 'Go Taylor's boyfriend.' She and Gebler also have match sweaters with the phrase "Taylor's Version" inside of the NFL logo.

Nadkarni has made special Swift-inspired friendship bracelets for the games. But instead of song titles or phrases, her green and gold friendship bracelets make reference to the Packers.

The Swifties said there's no need for bad blood between the fan bases this weekend.

"If we can bring more women into liking football and other sports, why not?" Nadkarni said.

And you might just find that Cheese Heads and Swifties have something in common after all. Belot said that similarity is "the loyalty."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip