Report: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur suggests Taylor Swift may be at Lambeau Field Sunday night

Swifties will be shaking it off at Lambeau Field this weekend with hopes of seeing Taylor Swift cheering on her boyfriend and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.
Posted at 2:20 PM, Dec 01, 2023
GREEN BAY — Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur suggested on Friday that pop star Taylor Swift could in fact appear at Lambeau Field Sunday night for the Packers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report.

ESPN NFL Nation reporter Rob Demovsky posted the news on X, formerly Twitter, saying LaFleur said "he's heard" Swift will appear.

"In other news, Packers coach Matt LaFleur he's heard Taylor Swift will be at Lambeau on Sunday night," Demovsky said in the post.

Swift, of course, is a pretty popular entertainer who just so happens to be dating the Chiefs' star tight end, Travis Kelce. She has appeared at several Chiefs home games already this year.

This story will be updated.

