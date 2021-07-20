Watch
Report: Aaron Rodgers turned down offer from Packers to make him highest-paid QB

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs with the ball during the team's NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ teammates say the MVP’s uncertain status won’t distract them in their offseason preparations. Rodgers hasn’t been present for organized team activities this week following an ESPN report last month that he doesn’t want to return to Green Bay. Rodgers was noncommittal about his future in an ESPN interview Monday night, May 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
Posted at 9:56 AM, Jul 20, 2021
GREEN BAY — According to ESPN senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Aaron Rodgers turned down a two-year contract extension that would make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

The contract would've tied Rodgers to Green Bay for five more seasons, according to Schefter.

Rodgers didn't attend the Packers mandatory minicamp in June, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the future of his career with Green Bay.

Schefter tweeted back in April that Rodgers was "disgruntled" with the Packers and had told people within the organization that he didn't want to return to the team.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst released a statement following reports, saying the team is "committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond." Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy echoed the sentiment in his monthly column 'Murphy Takes 5'.

The first preseason game is set for August 14 at 7 p.m. at Lambeau Field.

