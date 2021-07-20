Report: Aaron Rodgers turned down offer from Packers to make him highest-paid QB

GREEN BAY — According to ESPN senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Aaron Rodgers turned down a two-year contract extension that would make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

The contract would've tied Rodgers to Green Bay for five more seasons, according to Schefter.

Rodgers declined the offer, proof it’s not about the money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2021

Rodgers didn't attend the Packers mandatory minicamp in June, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the future of his career with Green Bay.

Schefter tweeted back in April that Rodgers was "disgruntled" with the Packers and had told people within the organization that he didn't want to return to the team.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst released a statement following reports, saying the team is "committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond." Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy echoed the sentiment in his monthly column 'Murphy Takes 5'.

The first preseason game is set for August 14 at 7 p.m. at Lambeau Field.

