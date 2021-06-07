Watch
Aaron Rodgers not expected to attend mandatory minicamp: Report

The minicamp starts this Tuesday
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs with the ball during the team's NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ teammates say the MVP’s uncertain status won’t distract them in their offseason preparations. Rodgers hasn’t been present for organized team activities this week following an ESPN report last month that he doesn’t want to return to Green Bay. Rodgers was noncommittal about his future in an ESPN interview Monday night, May 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
Posted at 6:02 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 19:02:35-04

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers is not expected to attend the Green Bay Packers’ mandatory minicamp, which starts Tuesday, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports.

Sources tell Schefter that Green Bay could opt to fine him $93,085 for his absences. Or the team could make it an excused absence and waive the fine.

The Packers did not confirm the absence Monday.

This comes after Rodgers did not join players at Lambeau Field for the beginning of organized team activities on May 24.

Rodgers did not participate in phase 1 of training, which was held virtually, nor did he attend phase 2.

Phase 3 kicked off in late May. That phase included 10 days of training over four weeks.

The first phases are voluntary. ESPN reports Rodgers is one of 19 players on the team with a workout bonus. He has missed enough sessions to disqualify him from a $500,000 bonus for attending the sessions.

This all comes as Rodgers' future with the Packers seems uncertain. Schefter reported on Draft Day in April that Rodgers was "disgruntled" with the Packers and had told others within the organization "that he does not want to return to the team."

Packers' management has said in turn that they are committed to keeping Rodgers on the team this year and beyond. "Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the time.

