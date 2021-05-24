Aaron Rodgers not at Packers organized team activities: ESPN

GREEN BAY — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not join players at Lambeau Field for the beginning of organized team activities on Monday, according to ESPN.

ESPN cited an unidentified source in a report Monday. The team has not confirmed the news.

Rodgers did not participate in phase 1 of training, which was held virtually over the past month, nor did he attend phase 2 last week.

Phase 3 kicked off on Monday. This phase includes 10 days of training over four weeks.

The phases are voluntary. ESPN reports Rodgers is one of 19 players on the team with a workout bonus. He has missed enough sessions to disqualify him from a $500,000 bonus for attending the sessions.

This all comes as Rodgers' future with the Packers seems uncertain. ESPN Senior NFL Insider reported on Draft Day last month that Rodgers was "disgruntled" with the Packers and had told others within the organization "that he does not want to return to the team."

Packers' management has said in turn that they are committed to keeping Rodgers on the team this year and beyond. "Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the time.

The Packers signed two new quarterbacks last week: starter Blake Bortles and former Atlanta Falcons player Kurt Benkert. That's in addition to Packers' Jordan Love and Rodgers.

