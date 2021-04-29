Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 'disgruntled' with team, does not want to return, reports say

Green Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers does not want to return to the team next season, an NFL insider reported Thursday.

Adam Schefter, ESPN Senior NFL Insider, tweeted the news, stating that Rodgers was "disgruntled" with the Packers and had told others within the organization "that he does not want to return to the team."

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst issued the following statement Thursday: "As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.



More on NFL Live now.... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Former ESPN host Trey Wingo tweeted sources tell him the Packers reportedly told Aaron Rodgers they were going to trade him in the off season - but then backed off. Wingo writes it's "been a bleep show between them ever since. And within the last week Rodgers told the team.. trade or no trade I’m not coming back. Buckle up folks."

Wingo added in a separate tweet: "Also per sources: as of last night Rodgers was convinced he was headed to San Francisco. Draft day is the best..."

NBC Sports' Michael David Smith writes that when it was learned the 49ers offered the third overall pick to the Packers for Rodgers, it "wasn't news to Rodgers."

"Rodgers knew about the offer. And wanted the Packers to take it," according to Smith. "A league source tells PFT that Rodgers wanted the Packers to take the 49ers’ offer, which was for the third pick and more. It’s unclear where Rodgers would go from here."

Rodgers is the current MVP and had previously said he had planned to stay with the Packers.

Earlier this week, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst had said Rodgers was "going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future."

The news comes just hours before the NFL draft, which begins at 7 p.m. CT.

Packers safety Adrian Amos tweeted Thursday, "It’s so crazy how one person can tweet something that they heard from somebody who said that they heard somebody say something and it can blow up this quick."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip