Mark Murphy: 'We remain committed to solving things with Aaron Rodgers'

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement Saturday in his monthly column, 'Murphy Takes 5', that the Packers want Aaron Rodgers to be their quarterback in 2021 and beyond.

This follows over a month controversy and division within the Packers fan base after Adam Schefter, an ESPN Senior NFL Insider, tweeted in late April that Rodgers was "disgruntled" with the Packers and had told others he didn't want to return to the team.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.



ESPN reported on May 24 that Rodgers didn't join players at Lambeau Field for the beginning of organized team activities. The team didn't confirm the news, but Rodgers also hadn't participated in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of voluntary training that was held virtually in May. The team's first mandatory training will be held June 8-10.

Murphy isn't the first Packers official to publicly support Rodgers.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the time,"Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

Murphy's full statement reads:

"The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base. The emails and letters that I've received reflect this fact. As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond. We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better."

