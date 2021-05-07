Watch
Some of the more striking opinions on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
ARCHIVO - La foto del 24 de enero de 2021 muestra a Aaron Rodgers, quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay, quien envía un pase durante la final de la Conferencia Nacional ante los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay (AP Foto/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 9:35 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 22:35:37-04

We still don't know the future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but there is no lack of opinions on what might happen.

This of course comes after Adam Schefter, ESPN Senior NFL Insider, tweeted on April 29 that Rodgers was "disgruntled" with the Packers and had told others within the organization "that he does not want to return to the team."

We have compiled a list of some of the more striking quotes out there from sports and media figures on what they think might happen to #12, and to the Packers without him:

  • "I don't think this is weak. I think it's smart." - Rich Eisen
  • “With him being that upset shows me how weak he is... I wouldn’t budge. Let him gripe. Let him cry. Retire. You’re 38. Go ahead and retire. See you later." - Terry Bradshaw
  • "I characterize Aaron as disappointed that news has come out of this rift with the Packers. He expressed... how much he loves Green Bay, loves the fans, loves the franchise." -NBC's Mike Tirico
  • "I want nothing more than to see him back in a Packer uniform. In my eyes, he's the greatest to ever do it." - Coach Matt LaFleur
  • "We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond... we look forward to competing for another Super Bowl with Aaron as our leader." - Packers CEO Mark Murphy
  • "My opinion would be, there is a zero percent chance Aaron retires... I definitely do not think that Aaron is out there trying to say ‘fire Gutey’. It's also not about Jordan Love.” - Former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk

