Some of the more striking opinions on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

We still don't know the future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but there is no lack of opinions on what might happen.

This of course comes after Adam Schefter, ESPN Senior NFL Insider, tweeted on April 29 that Rodgers was "disgruntled" with the Packers and had told others within the organization "that he does not want to return to the team."

We have compiled a list of some of the more striking quotes out there from sports and media figures on what they think might happen to #12, and to the Packers without him:

"It sure looks like he's gone." - Rich Eisen

"I don't think this is weak. I think it's smart." - Rich Eisen

"I don't know how they [the Packers] repair this..." - Shannon Sharpe

"This is personal for Aaron Rodgers, not business..." - Stephen A Smith

“With him being that upset shows me how weak he is... I wouldn’t budge. Let him gripe. Let him cry. Retire. You’re 38. Go ahead and retire. See you later." - Terry Bradshaw

"I characterize Aaron as disappointed that news has come out of this rift with the Packers. He expressed... how much he loves Green Bay, loves the fans, loves the franchise." -NBC's Mike Tirico

"I want nothing more than to see him back in a Packer uniform. In my eyes, he's the greatest to ever do it." - Coach Matt LaFleur

"We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond... we look forward to competing for another Super Bowl with Aaron as our leader." - Packers CEO Mark Murphy

"My bet would be no." - NFL writer Peter King, on whether Aaron Rodgers will start for Packers in Week 1

"My opinion would be, there is a zero percent chance Aaron retires... I definitely do not think that Aaron is out there trying to say ‘fire Gutey’. It's also not about Jordan Love.” - Former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk

"Gotta appreciate what u got while ya got it!" - Davante Adams

