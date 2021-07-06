Packers training camp will return to 'normal' for fans

GREEN BAY — We've got good news for Packers fans. The team recently announced that fans will once again be allowed to watch Packers training camp. Last year, that wasn't possible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As we get ready for this year's training camp, it appears that we will be back to a mostly normal camp," Mark Murphy, the Packers President and CEO, said in a monthly blog post.

Fans can go to training camp but must stay 20 feet away from players. The shareholders meeting, family night, joint practice with the New York Jets, and two preseason games will also have fans.

There was no mention as to whether there would be a limit to the number of fans that can attend training camp or any other events.

Murphy also mentioned that the Packers will be unveiling a new "historic" third jersey to the rotation this season.

