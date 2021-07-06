Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Rodgers says he's spent offseason 'working on myself'

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Roemer/AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Aaron Rodgers
Posted at 7:28 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 20:29:03-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers says he has spent this offseason focusing on improving himself in every respect, and that goes beyond making sure he’s in top physical shape.

Rodgers says he also is trying to improve his “spiritual self” as well as his mental health.
He says that includes trying to think about what puts him in the best frame of mind. Rodgers didn’t participate in Green Bay's mandatory minicamp last month amid reports that he doesn't want to return to the Packers.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW