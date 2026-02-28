Packers hire Cam Achord as special teams coordinator following Rich Bisaccia's departure

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cam Achord is taking over as the Green Bay Packers’ special teams coordinator after spending the last two seasons working with the New York Giants.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur annnounced on Friday the hiring of Achord, who had been the Giants’ assistant special teams coach from 2024-25. Achord also was the New England Patriots’ special teams coordinator from 2020-23.

The Packers were seeking a new special teams coordinator after announcing on Feb. 17 that Rich Bisaccia was stepping down and ending his four-year tenure in that role.

Green Bay has a history of special teams struggles that preceded LaFleur’s arrival in 2019. Bisaccia was Green Bay’s third special teams coordinator in as many years when he was hired in 2022.

Special teams problems led to Green Bay’s early exit from the playoffs.

With the NFC North lead at stake, the Packers fell 22-16 in overtime at Chicago on Dec. 20 after the Bears recovered an onside kick to set up the tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Brandon McManus went 0 for 2 on field-goal attempts and missed an extra point in the Packers’ 31-27 NFC wild-card playoff loss at Chicago.

Green Bay does have one of the league’s best punters. Daniel Whelan is coming off a season in which he became the first Packer to lead the NFL in gross punting average since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

