Bisaccia steps down as Packers assistant head coach, special teams coordinator

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Rich Bisaccia has stepped down as the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator of the Green Bay Packers. Head Coach Matt LaFleur made the announcement Tuesday.

“While we are disappointed to lose a person and coach as valuable as Rich, we respect his decision to step down from the Packers,” LaFleur said. “Rich was a tremendous resource to me and our entire coaching staff, who had a profound impact on our players and our culture throughout the building. We can’t thank him enough for his contributions to our team over the last four years. We wish Rich, his wife, Jeanne, and the rest of their family all the best moving forward.”

Bisaccia was named special teams coordinator in 2022, and was promoted to assistant head coach/special teams coordinator the following year. During his four seasons in Green Bay, he helped the Packers rank No. 7 in the league over that span in field-position margin, including top-10 finishes in 2023 and 2024.

Green Bay was tied for No. 2 in the NFL with 42 kickoff returns of 30-plus yards from 2022-25, the team’s most over four years dating back to 2000. The Packers also ranked No. 4 in the NFL from 2022-25 in kickoffs inside the 20 with 28, including a league-best 12 in 2023.

“After taking some time to reflect over the last few weeks, I have made the decision to step down as the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator of the Green Bay Packers,” Bisaccia said. “I am incredibly grateful to Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst, Ed Policy and Mark Murphy for their unwavering trust and support throughout my time in Green Bay. I am also thankful to the players for their consistent work and relentless effort to improve every single day. I would like to thank everyone in the organization for their dedication and commitment. The people in this building make it a special place to work.

“I want to also thank our fans and the people throughout the Green Bay community for their passion and love for this team. Coaching for the Green Bay Packers was truly an honor, and I will always be grateful for my time here. I look forward to whatever is next for me and my family, and I wish nothing but the best for everyone in the organization.”

