Green Bay Packers announce ticket price increase

The Green Bay Packers on Friday announced plans to increase stadium bowl ticket prices for the 2026 season.

READ ALSO | Longtime Packers fan loses family's season tickets amid policy change

Regular-season tickets will increase between $4 and $22 per game, depending on location. Preseason ticket prices will increase between $2 and $10 per game.

“Our overall average ticket price, which includes general bowl and premium seating components, is expected to be near the middle of the NFL’s pricing,” said Packers President and CEO Ed Policy in a letter sent to Season Ticket Holders. “This is the benchmark we aim for to represent a great value for the top-rated Lambeau Field gameday experience, to remain competitive among NFL clubs and to perform as a good business partner leaguewide in terms of shared ticket revenue.”

Variable pricing again will be used for preseason and regular-season games. With the increases, tickets in respective areas in 2026 will cost:



South end zone, 700 Level – $71 for preseason, $143 for regular season (in 2025, prices were $69 and $139, respectively).

End zone seats – $77 for preseason and $155 for regular season (in 2025, prices were $73 and $146).

South end zone, 600 Level – $79 for preseason, $157 for regular season (in 2025, prices were $77 and $152).

End zone to the 20‐yard line – $92 for preseason and $183 for regular season (in 2025, prices were $85 and $169).

Between the 20-yard lines – $109 for preseason and $218 for regular season (in 2025, prices were $99 and $196).

The Packers will also continue its non-renewal exercise for season ticket holders. This year, the organization declined to renew the season tickets of accounts that have sold 100 percent of their tickets for regular-season games for multiple years.

Account holders with tickets not being renewed are receiving letters from the Packers ticket office with more information.

As of last year, more than 155,000 fans were on the Packers’ season-ticket waiting list.

Packers season tickets are intended for the Season Ticket Holder’s personal enjoyment and for that individual, along with their family, friends and business associates, to attend games and support the Packers. If the Season Ticket Holder cannot personally attend a game, they should make efforts to ensure their season tickets will be used by their fellow Packers fans. Season Ticket Holders who repeatedly resell their season tickets, whether on the secondary market or through ticket brokers (directly or indirectly), may have their renewal ability impacted without further warning.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error