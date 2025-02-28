Packers enforce season ticket non-renewal policy to prioritize faithful fans

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers announced they are enforcing their “non-renewal” exercise, a policy aimed at making sure season tickets are used as intended and not to make a profit.

Starting today, the organization is declining to renew season tickets for accounts that have sold 100% of their regular-season tickets for multiple years.

The initiative, which has been in place for several years, is designed to keep Lambeau Field filled with dedicated Packers fans rather than ticket resellers looking to make money off the team. Season tickets not renewed through this process will be offered to fans on the Packers’ waitlist, which currently has about 150,000 names.

“This has been part of the ticketing terms for a long time,” said Aaron Popkey, the Packers’ Director of Public Affairs. “Season tickets are renewed on a year-to-year basis, and the organization has the right to decline renewal for any reason or no reason. We monitor ticket sales data and are taking back tickets from those who have resold all of their seats.”

Popkey says they will not disclose the number of accounts affected, but he confirms it is less than 1% of the 40,000 total accounts, meaning fewer than 400 accounts will be impacted. If each account on average holds at least two seats, this makes a sizeable shift in season ticket availability.

The organization says they understand there are extenuating circumstances that may prevent a ticket holder from attending home games and, they will give those who received a non-renewal letter, a chance to appeal the decision.

Along with the non-renewal policy, the Packers announced a price increase for the 2025 season. Regular-season tickets will increase by $7 to $21 per game depending on location, while preseason tickets will increase by $3 to $11. Season Ticket Holders received their invoices today, which include the updated pricing.

The Pay As We Play playoff ticket program will continue. According to the release, it allows season ticket holders to secure postseason seats at reduced prices for a Wild Card game.

Invoices and non-renewal letters were sent out today, with payment due by March 28. Green package holders must commit to the Pay As We Play program by August 8, with Gold package holders entering a drawing for available seats.

For more information, Season Ticket Holders can visit packers.com/tickets.



