Packers fans share sympathy after Rodgers goes down

MILWAUKEE — There was a buzz in the air at Jack’s American Pub Monday night. It would be a night to cheer against the green for the gold for Packer fans looking to score free suds for the bar’s viral promotion against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. However, the mood shifted dramatically after Rodgers went down with an apparent serious injury, and positive memories of the last 18 seasons flooded their minds.

“It’s sad,” Alex Leitner said. “I was excited for the whole, ‘Let’s celebrate a Jets loss.’ But you never want to see a guy go out like that.”

Leitner had the night all planned out. He took his number 12 Rodgers jersey and threw a duct tape moniker above it.

TMJ4 News Alex Leitner hoped to poke fun and cheer against Rodgers Monday Night at Jack's American Pub. He was left feeling sadness for the quarterback who helped make so many great memories for him growing up.

It read, “Beers on” with Rodgers name right beneath it. The promotion had gone viral, with Jack’s American Pub making headlines across the country, if not the globe. The bar was giving Packer fans an opportunity to do what 31 other teams’ fans had done for nearly two decades; cheer against the future Hall of Famer. And, it started that way for most.

“I’m going to feel good about it either way,” a Jets fan named Diamond said.



“It’s a win-win situation,” a Bills fan named Nick said. “Free beer when the Bills win. I think it’s a win-win.”

At first sight, when Rodgers hit the turf and was helped off the field, patrons at Jack’s cheered. However, as news spread that the injury may be more serious, the mood changed.

“Part of the allure of everything was watching him play, right?” Aaron Severson said. “Watching him go down, that takes it away.”

Severson was also sporting a green and gold number 12. For his entire life, the Packers have had a Hall of Fame quarterback. But it’s the latest quarterback who now wears number 8 for the Jets, that was the source of so much joy in his life.

“The Super Bowl run was when I was a junior in college,” Severson said. “It was perfect timing for that to happen. Rodgers will always hold a special place in my heart.”

“I hope he’s doing alright,” Leitner said. “I hope to see him back in the game and back for the rest of the Jets’ season.”

Leitner joked, he felt like he should take the duct-taped moniker off the back of his jersey after Rodgers went down.

“At the end of the day, Green and Gold forever.”

Jack’s says they honored the promotion despite the Rodgers injury.

