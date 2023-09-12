Aaron Rodgers injured, ruled 'out' for remainder of Jets vs Bills game

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been ruled out of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills game Monday evening after injuring his ankle, the Jets confirmed Monday evening.

Adam Hunger/AP New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

According to ESPN, Rodgers was injured during the first quarter and helped off the field on the first Jets drive. The 39-year-old was carted from the sideline after being sacked by Buffalo's Leonard Floyd.

The team says his X-rays were negative.

Backup quarterback Zach Wilson is now in the game to replace him.

Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

Monday evening was Rodgers' debut with the Jets.

The Associated Press reports, "Rodgers, who has repeatedly said he won’t be one-and-done with the Jets, agreed in July to a restructured contract that gives him $75 million in fully guaranteed money over this season and next. It amounts to a nearly $35 million pay cut from the deal he had with Green Bay in which he was set to make $110 million guaranteed."

David Bakhtiari, offensive tackle for the Packers, reacted to Rodgers' injury online, tweeting: "Congrats @nfl. How many more players have to get hurt on ARTIFICIAL TURF??! You care more about soccer players than us. You plan to remove all artificial turf for the World Cup coming up. So clearly it’s feasible. I’m sick of this..Do better!"

Meanwhile, patrons at Jack's American Pub on Brady Street in Milwaukee are quickly finishing their drinks and ordering another.

The bar has a new season-long sports special that kicked off Monday night. When the New York Jets lose a game, Jack's says they will pay for everyone's drink tab.

It is pretty simple. Jack's says you have to start a new drink tab 15 minutes before the Jets game and watch the entire game with them. At the end of the game, if the Jets lose, your tab is paid for.

The top rule? Aaron Rodgers must be starting.

Seeing a lot of people finish their drinks and ordering another as Zach Wilson enters the game. pic.twitter.com/ZPyWn0P967 — Shaun Gallagher (@ShaunGalNews) September 12, 2023

In case you've been living underneath a rock, Rodgers used to be the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. After 18 seasons, Rodgers left us for the Jets and took half the team with him (looking at you Cobb, Lazard, and Taylor.)

Jack's deal does not include food or top-shelf liquor. It is also not valid if the Jets play during Packers games.

