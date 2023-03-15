'My intention is to play for the Jets': Rodgers tells Pat Mcafee he's ready to leave Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the New York Jets, he announced on the Pat McAfee show Wednesday.

Rodgers said the decision was made a few days ago, but the hold up with an official announcement is compensation the Green Bay Packers would like to get for Rodgers.

The Packers MVP talked about his decision and how he came to it saying he went into his darkness retreat a few weeks ago 90% sure he was going to retire.

Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow says he intends to play for the NY Jets. He's not holding things up. #Packers want more compensation. — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) March 15, 2023

When he came out of the darkness, Rodgers said he wanted to see where the business was at and who was considering what. He said he wanted to get back into his workouts and get a feel of whether the passion was still there.

Rodgers said he got a feeling that the Packers were ready to move on, especially considering they'd already drafted a replacement quarterback in Jordan Love. On the McAfee show, he said, "there was some shopping going around."

Many Packers fans saw the pick as a sign that the team was moving on from Rodgers. Others were simply confused by the choice.

Previous coverage:



"They like to get rid of players a year early rather than a year late," Rodgers said on the show. "They drafted the guy that would replace me."

Rodgers said he wished the Packers organization had had a conversation with him at the beginning of the offseason, expressing their desire to move on.

Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow show says he would have appreciated direct communication and he addressed this a few years ago, how to treat older players. #Packers — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) March 15, 2023

So, he met with the Jets organization. He said they had a good conversation and now, his "intention is to play for the Jets."

The Packers and Jets now need to come to a trade agreement, one in which the Packers are likely seeking a lot. Rodgers said he is not holding up that process, but the Packers are "digging their heels in."

A major domino foreshadowing the deal fell on Tuesday, when the Jets reached an agreement with Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, one of Rodgers' favorite targets. ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Jets may also have their eye on Randall Cobb.

And now the Jets are expected to have their most high-profile No. 12 since Joe Namath. pic.twitter.com/Ev7iFIPmFo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Rodgers addressed Green Bay and its fans during the show, saying, "I love that town so much."

Rodgers continued by saying, "that town, that region, that state has given me so much love and support from the day I was drafted... to when I took over, winning the Super Bowl, all the incredible memories through the years."

The Packers quarterback said Green Bay will always have a place in his heart.

"That place is always going to be really really special to me, as are those fans," Rodgers said. "I love you Green Bay, thank you. We'll meet again."

Aaron Rodgers news and stats through the years.

During his 17 seasons with the Packers, Aaron Rodgers experienced a lot of change. The biggest was likely the departure of former Head Coach Mike McCarthy in 2018.

Current Head Coach Matt LaFleur then came in and started a new era of Packers football, with historic seasons as a new coach.

When looking at Rodgers' career stats, it's hard to not be impressed. He has started in 223 games, thrown 475 passing touchdowns, and had more than 59,000 passing yards. And in all that time, Rodgers got sacked 530 times and threw just 105 interceptions.

Those Rodgers passes were thrown to some pretty iconic players throughout the years. Of the 475 touchdown passes, Rodgers threw the most, 70, to former Packers Wide Receiver Jordy Nelson.

He threw 68 of those touchdown passes to Davante Adams, and 48 to Randall Cobb. Other iconic players who played alongside Rodgers include Donald Driver, Jordy Nelson, Clay Matthews, and Eddie Lacy.

In his personal life, Rodgers has gone through a lot during his time with the Packers. He began and ended three pretty serious relationships: the first, with Olivia Munn, the second with Danica Patrick, and the third with Shailene Woodley.

Rodgers was also at the center of attention when he said he'd been "immunized" for COVID-19.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip