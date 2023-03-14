New York Jets work to acquire Packers free-agent Allen Lazard: Report

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The New York Jets are reportedly trying to reach an agreement with Packers wide receiver and free agent Allen Lazard, Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

Schefter shared the news on Twitter saying there's another team involved and no final decision has been made. However, he said the Jets are trying to reunite Lazard and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett was the offensive coordinator for the Packers from 2019-2021 before he became head coach of the Denver Broncos for a year.

Lazard had 788 receiving yards with the Packers last season and scored six touchdowns. He has a 60% catching percentage.

According to NBC Sports, Lazard would love to find out where Aaron Rodgers is headed before making his free agency decision. Lazard reportedly would take Rodgers' status as one of the factors in making his own decision.

There's a chance that Rodgers winds up with the Jets as well, considering there are reports that he met with the organization. Rodgers, however, is yet to announce a formal decision.

The official start of free agency is Wednesday at 1 p.m. pacific time.

