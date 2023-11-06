Green Bay Packers will host NFL Draft on April 24-26, 2025

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The countdown to the 2025 NFL Draft has officially begun.

The NFL and Green Bay Packers announced Monday the 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay, inside and around Lambeau Field, April 24-26.

Nearly three times the population of Green bay is expected to be here. 50 million eyes will be watching from home as the smallest market in the NFL hosts the three-day festival.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and NFL Senior Director/Events Business Strategy Alex Brooke are speaking at Monday's announcement in Lambeau Field’s Atrium. Community leaders, donors and partners from around the area are also in attendance to help build excitement and officially begin the countdown to the 2025 NFL Draft.

While details of the 2025 NFL Draft are still being finalized, the main portion of the event is expected to take place on the Lambeau Field and Titletown campus, with a variety of venues to be utilized within close proximity, according to the Packers.

The effort has been nearly a decade in the making for the smallest NFL market to land.



The NFL Draft will likely cost about $7.5 million to put on.

The NFL Draft has become one of the biggest and most-anticipated sporting events of the year. The 2023 Draft in Kansas City in April welcomed more than 312,000 fans and had more than 54 million viewers during the course of the three-day event.

The draft was originally held in New York City for nearly 50 years until 2014 when the league decided to select a different city to host the legendary event.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as possible.

