Green Bay Packers to announce additional details on 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Big news out of Green Bay as the Packers confirm the city will host the 2025 NFL Draft. Wednesday, we're expecting to learn more details from the Packers organization on what's planned and what this means for the city.

Packers president Mark Murphy, Packers marketing vp Gabrielle Dow and Discover Green Bay President Brad Toll will share the latest details around 9 a.m.

Watch the live press conference from the Packers organization at 9 a.m.:



While the details are still being finalized, the Packers say the main portion of the 2025 draft is expected to take place at Lambeau Field and the Titletown campus. With the news, the Atlantic reports that Green Bay will be the smallest city to ever host the event. Our sister station, NBC26, reported that bids were put in to bring the draft to Green Bay in 2025 and 2027. Letters of support from Brown County, Green Bay, and Ashwaubenon helped push the city over the edge with their pledges of covering the cost of various services.

The draft was originally held in New York City for nearly 50 years until 2014 when the league decided to select a different city to host the legendary event.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip