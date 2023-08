NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is in Green Bay on Monday. He is expected to discuss Green Bay being selected as the host city for the 2025 NFL draft.

Watch live at the top of this article.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip