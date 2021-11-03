Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out of Sunday's game against Chiefs: Report

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Pelissero cited sources. The Packers have not confirmed the news.

Meanwhile NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Rodgers is not vaccinated, and that is the reason why he is reportedly missing the game on Sunday.

QB Jordan Love will start against the Chiefs, Rapoport adds.

Rodgers is not the first to be placed on the reserve COVID-19 list, but his reported absence may be the most felt. Davante Adams and Allen Lazard were both placed on the list and missed a game. So was defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who attended meetings virtually during his absence.

