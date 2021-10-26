Packers' ﻿Allen Lazard placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY — Yet another Green Bay Packers player is on the COVID-19/reserve list: the team announced Tuesday that wide receiver ﻿Allen Lazard﻿ was added.

General manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday that the team placed 2020 All-Pro receiver Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That came an hour after head coach Matt LaFleur said that defensive coordinator Joe Barry had tested positive.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Lazard is unvaccinated and is a COVID-19 close contact. Rapoport says Lazard is out for five days and will not play Thursday against the Cardinals.

"Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status," the team has stated.

A player must either test positive for COVID-19 or make close contact with infected people in order to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It remains unclear if Adams and Lazard﻿ will join the team as they play against the Cardinals this Thursday. LaFleur said that Barry is fully vaccinated and thus may join the Packers for Thursday night’s game if he tested negative Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, in order for Adams to play Thursday, he must be fully vaccinated, be asymptomatic and test negative twice with 24 hours in between.

