Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Defensive coordinator Barry won't join Packers in Arizona

items.[0].image.alt
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry, center, watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry won’t attend the team’s Thursday night game at Arizona because of COVID-19 protocols. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Joe Barry
Posted at 4:52 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 17:52:03-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry won't attend the team's Thursday night game at Arizona because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Packers had been preparing for this likelihood ever since Barry tested positive.

They made it official Wednesday and said Barry's responsibilities would be divided between defensive backs coach Jerry Gray and inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti. Gray said that Barry continued participating in meetings this week virtually.

Barry's absence only increases the challenge facing the Packers as they put their six-game winning streak at stake against the unbeaten Cardinals.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku