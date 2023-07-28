Thanasis Antetokounmpo agrees on deal to return to Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has agreed on a deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, the team said Friday.

30-year-old free agent Antetokounmpo chose to return to the team over multiple options, including the New York Knicks.

The Bucks office issued the following statement:

Antetokounmpo appeared in 37 games last season, his fourth campaign with the Bucks where he’s appeared in 162 games (11 starts) over that span.



Originally drafted by New York with the 51st overall selection in the 2014 NBA Draft, Antetokounmpo appeared in two games for the Knicks during the 2015-16 season. He signed with Milwaukee prior the 2019-20 season after playing three seasons (Spain, 2016-17; Greece, 2017-19) overseas.





Antetokounmpo will be reunited with his brother Giannis, as well as brothers Brook and Robin Lopez. Giannis' contract runs through the 2025-26 season. Earlier this month, Robin, also a free agent, agreed to a deal with the Bucks. He played for the Cavaliers last year and served as a backup to his brother Brook for the Bucks in 2019-20. Brook is returning for another two years under a $48 million contract.



Khris Middleton is also coming back under a three-year, $102 million deal. Bobby Portis is currently in a four-year contract and has a player option for the 2025-26 season. Pat Connaughton is under contract through the 2025-26 season, but he has a player option.

Free agent Jevon Carter instead signed with the Chicago Bulls.

