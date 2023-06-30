Report: Khris Middleton staying with the Milwaukee Bucks on 3-year, $102M deal

MILWAUKEE — Good news for Milwaukee Bucks fans, Khris Middleton is coming back!

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news that the three-time All-Star has agreed on a three-year, $102 million deal to stay with the team.

Three-time All-Star Khris Middleton has agreed on a new three-year, $102 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Middleton keeps franchise a championship contender with his return. Player option. pic.twitter.com/o2E7vXXQj8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Last week it was reported Khash Money declined a $40 million player option with the Bucks to become a free agent. He had the option this season, meaning he had a choice between staying with the team one more year for $40 million or opting out.

Middleton joined the NBA in 2012 when he was drafted by the Detroit Pistons. He played 27 games with them before joining the Bucks in 2013.

Throughout his time in the NBA, Middleton has played in 684 games, averaging 17 points and 3.8 assists per game. He has a free-throw percentage of 88.2% and a three-point field goal percentage of 31.5%. He was a major asset during the Bucks' championship run during the 2020-21 playoffs, averaging 23 points a game.

Another Bucks player, Jevon Carter, also had a player option this season. However, Wojnarowski also reported Friday that Carter is leaving the Bucks and will join the Chicago Bulls on a three-year $20 million deal.

Bucks player Joe Ingles is a free player agent but is expected to sign with the Orlando Magic, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

Several Bucks players are currently free agents. Those players include:



Brook Lopez

Wesley Matthews

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Jae Crowder

Meyers Leonard

Goran Dragic

AJ Green

Lindell Wigginton

Sports Illustrated reports that the Los Angeles Lakers have expressed interest in Lopez. He spent one season with the team in 2018.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's contract runs through the 2025-26 season. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen will be with the Bucks at least through next season.

Bobby Portis is currently in a four-year contract, with a player option for the 2025-26 season. Similar to Portis, Pat Connaughton is also under contract through the 2025-26 season, but he too has a player option.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip