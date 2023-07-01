Watch Now
Brook Lopez re-signs with the Milwaukee Bucks under two-year, $48 million contract: Report

Posted at 1:45 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 14:45:21-04

MILWAUKEE — Brook Lopez is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks for another two years! Shams Charania, with The Athletic, is reporting the Bucks center will return under a two-year, $48 million contract.

Last season with the Bucks, Lopez played in 78 games where he averaged 15.9 points and 1.3 assists. He had a three-point percentage of 37% and made 78% of his free throws.

The news of Lopez's return to the Bucks comes just one day after Khris Middleton re-signed with the team under a three-year, $102 million deal.

Lopez was a free agent as of the end of the season, along with others like:

  • Wesley Matthews
  • Thanasis Antetokounmpo
  • Jae Crowder
  • Meyers Leonard
  • Goran Dragic
  • AJ Green
  • Lindell Wigginton

Jevon Carter was also a free agent but recently signed with the Chicago Bulls.
Still around this next season, however, are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, and Jrue Holiday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's contract runs through the 2025-26 season. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen will be with the Bucks at least through next season.

Bobby Portis is currently in a four-year contract, with a player option for the 2025-26 season. Similar to Portis, Pat Connaughton is also under contract through the 2025-26 season, but he too has a player option.

