Report: Robin Lopez returns to Milwaukee Bucks, reunites with brother Brook

MILWAUKEE — Robin Lopez has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, which will reunite him with his brother, Brook Lopez, according to The Athletic.

Shams Charania first broke the news Monday. Robin, a free agent, played for the Cavaliers last year and served as a backup to his brother Brook for the Bucks in 2019-20.

Free agent center Robin Lopez has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Robin and Brook reunited again. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2023

On Saturday, Charania also reported Brook will be returning to the Bucks for another two years under a $48 million contract. A day before, Khris Middleton also re-signed with the team under a three-year, $102 million deal.

Jevon Carter was also a free agent but instead signed with the Chicago Bulls.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's contract runs through the 2025-26 season. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen will be with the Bucks at least through next season.

Bobby Portis is currently in a four-year contract, with a player option for the 2025-26 season. Similar to Portis, Pat Connaughton is also under contract through the 2025-26 season, but he too has a player option.

