Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office closing some freeway ramps for NBA Finals Game 6 Tuesday night

Ben Jordan
The crowd at the Deer District in Milwaukee was going wild during the first half of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jul 20, 2021
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office will close some freeway ramps Tuesday night in anticipation of heavy traffic for Game 6 of the NBA Finals, according to a news release.

The exit ramps of northbound I-43 at W. McKinley Ave. and southbound I-43 at W. Fond du Lac Ave. will both be closed five minutes before the fourth quarter of Game 6 begins, the Sheriff's Office says, presumably to help more than 80,000 fans gathered at Deer District and Fiserv Forum exit downtown.

"It is possible that additional closures, including the southbound I-43 exit ramp at W. Highland Ave., may be announced this afternoon," the news release added.

These closures are in addition to many street closures already announced for downtown Milwaukee. Here's a full list:

These are the streets that could be closed as early as 12:00 p.m.:

  • W. McKinley Avenue from N. 6th Street to N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive/ N. Old
  • World Third Street.
  • W. State Street from N. 6th Street to N. Water Street.
  • N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue from W. Kilbourn Avenue to W. Vliet Street.
  • N. Old World Third Street from W. Kilbourn Avenue to W. McKinley Avenue.
  • N. Edison Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.
  • N. Water Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.
  • N. Market Street from W. Juneau Avenue to E. Knapp Street.
  • W. Highland Avenue from N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue to N. Market Street.
  • W. Juneau Avenue from N. 6th Street to N. Broadway.

No parking / tow away zones starting at 12:00 p.m.:

  • W. State Street from N. 6th Street to N. Water Street.
  • W. Highland Avenue from N. Edison Street to N. Market Street.
  • W. Juneau Avenue from N. Old World Third Street to N. Broadway.
  • W. McKinley Avenue / E. Knapp Street from N. 6th Street to N. Broadway.
  • N. Edison Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.
  • N. Water Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.
  • N. Market Street from W. Knapp Street to W. Juneau Avenue

