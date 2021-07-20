Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office closing some freeway ramps for NBA Finals Game 6 Tuesday night

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office will close some freeway ramps Tuesday night in anticipation of heavy traffic for Game 6 of the NBA Finals, according to a news release.
The exit ramps of northbound I-43 at W. McKinley Ave. and southbound I-43 at W. Fond du Lac Ave. will both be closed five minutes before the fourth quarter of Game 6 begins, the Sheriff's Office says, presumably to help more than 80,000 fans gathered at Deer District and Fiserv Forum exit downtown.
CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:
- The Legend Behind 'Bucks In Six' Explained
- Local Jeweler Giving Up To $5,000 In Refunds If Bucks Win Title
- No Saving Spots For Potential Bucks Championship Parade, DPW Says
- Bucks Expand Deer District To Fit Up To 65,000 Fans
- See All Stories At TMJ4.com/Bucks
"It is possible that additional closures, including the southbound I-43 exit ramp at W. Highland Ave., may be announced this afternoon," the news release added.
These closures are in addition to many street closures already announced for downtown Milwaukee. Here's a full list:
These are the streets that could be closed as early as 12:00 p.m.:
- W. McKinley Avenue from N. 6th Street to N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive/ N. Old
- World Third Street.
- W. State Street from N. 6th Street to N. Water Street.
- N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue from W. Kilbourn Avenue to W. Vliet Street.
- N. Old World Third Street from W. Kilbourn Avenue to W. McKinley Avenue.
- N. Edison Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.
- N. Water Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.
- N. Market Street from W. Juneau Avenue to E. Knapp Street.
- W. Highland Avenue from N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue to N. Market Street.
- W. Juneau Avenue from N. 6th Street to N. Broadway.
No parking / tow away zones starting at 12:00 p.m.:
- W. State Street from N. 6th Street to N. Water Street.
- W. Highland Avenue from N. Edison Street to N. Market Street.
- W. Juneau Avenue from N. Old World Third Street to N. Broadway.
- W. McKinley Avenue / E. Knapp Street from N. 6th Street to N. Broadway.
- N. Edison Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.
- N. Water Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.
- N. Market Street from W. Knapp Street to W. Juneau Avenue