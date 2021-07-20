Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office closing some freeway ramps for NBA Finals Game 6 Tuesday night

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office will close some freeway ramps Tuesday night in anticipation of heavy traffic for Game 6 of the NBA Finals, according to a news release.

The exit ramps of northbound I-43 at W. McKinley Ave. and southbound I-43 at W. Fond du Lac Ave. will both be closed five minutes before the fourth quarter of Game 6 begins, the Sheriff's Office says, presumably to help more than 80,000 fans gathered at Deer District and Fiserv Forum exit downtown.

"It is possible that additional closures, including the southbound I-43 exit ramp at W. Highland Ave., may be announced this afternoon," the news release added.

These closures are in addition to many street closures already announced for downtown Milwaukee. Here's a full list:

These are the streets that could be closed as early as 12:00 p.m.:

W. McKinley Avenue from N. 6th Street to N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive/ N. Old

World Third Street.

W. State Street from N. 6th Street to N. Water Street.

N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue from W. Kilbourn Avenue to W. Vliet Street.

N. Old World Third Street from W. Kilbourn Avenue to W. McKinley Avenue.

N. Edison Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.

N. Water Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.

N. Market Street from W. Juneau Avenue to E. Knapp Street.

W. Highland Avenue from N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue to N. Market Street.

W. Juneau Avenue from N. 6th Street to N. Broadway.

No parking / tow away zones starting at 12:00 p.m.:

W. State Street from N. 6th Street to N. Water Street.

W. Highland Avenue from N. Edison Street to N. Market Street.

W. Juneau Avenue from N. Old World Third Street to N. Broadway.

W. McKinley Avenue / E. Knapp Street from N. 6th Street to N. Broadway.

N. Edison Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.

N. Water Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.

N. Market Street from W. Knapp Street to W. Juneau Avenue

