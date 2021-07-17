Make-A-Wish Wisconsin teaming up with Milwaukee Bucks to grant local boy's wish

MILWAUKEE — Once again the Milwaukee Bucks are teaming up with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin to help make one local boy's dream a reality, all by offering a chance to win tickets to Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Life for 14-year-old Braedon Nicholson hasn't always been easy. After being diagnosed with autism and most recently an extremely rare form of intractable epilepsy, he's faced a lot of challenges over the years.

"I was in a possibility of death. This past year has been kind of emotional," said Braedon.

"We had to be gone for long periods of time to the Cleveland clinic," said Braedon's mom, Jennifer.

Braedon's wish was to get a full basement makeover complete with neon lights, a projector screen, new games and more - a wish that will now be granted.

"I wanted a place to get away. Just my own space where I can hang out and possibly invite friends," said Braedon.

"It just kind of gave us hope, it was just like, 'you're going to get through this,'" said Jennifer.

To help Braedon's dream come alive, Make-A-Wish is hosting a drawing for people to win two tickets to Game 6 of the NBA Finals. All you have to do is donate $20. So far, they've raised more than $15,000, all of which will go towards Braedon's wish as well as helping other kids.

"We are just very excited to be a part of that process, and being able to do something for Braden that we just haven't been able to do," said Kevin Nicholson, Braedon's dad.

"He's been having so much hard times and he just always stays positive. And now you're just giving him something to stay positive about," said Susie Nicholson, Braedon's sister.

Fans have until Monday, July 19 to make a donation. A winner will be picked at noon.

