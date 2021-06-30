Fans react to Giannis injury in a packed Deer District for Game 4

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks fans once again packed the Deer District for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks. Even though the game was being played nearly a 1,000 miles away, the fans brought the energy.

TMJ4

“I just believe in having the fans out here cheering on the Bucks. I know they hear us in Atlanta, they sure as heck hear us here in Milwaukee,” said Joseph Brown.

Bucks fan Sandy Solo has been to all of games here and says she tries to channel the energy to the Bucks in Atlanta.

“I feel it, when they are watching, I am sending a signal to them,” she said.

TMJ4

There were audible gasps and cringes as Giannis went down in the 3rd, but fans were confident he’ll recover and be back.

“He went down awkward on his knee, he walked off on his own, so I hope it’s all good,” said one fan. Another said, “it’s real tough, but to see him… everybody fall[s], but we get up.”

TMJ4

Fan predictions ran from Bucks in 5 to Bucks in 6 and 7.

“It’s time to go to the finals and get Giannis that ring,” said one fan.

Game 5 will be held Thursday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip