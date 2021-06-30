Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Bucks defeated by Hawks 110-88 to even the series

items.[0].videoTitle
The Atlanta Hawks proved they are more than a one-man team, shaking off Trae Young’s absence with a freak injury to even the Eastern Conference finals at two wins apiece with a 110-88 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Lou Williams, Jrue Holiday
Posted at 9:55 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 23:20:25-04

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks proved they are more than a one-man team, shaking off Trae Young’s absence with a freak injury to even the Eastern Conference finals at two wins apiece with a 110-88 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks.

And in another stunning twist to a series no one saw coming, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo hobbled off the court with an injured left knee, depriving the Bucks of their best player.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela fell during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Lou Williams did a stellar job filling in for Young with 21 points and the Hawks pulled away in the third quarter. Game 4 is Thursday night in Milwaukee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW