Bucks defeated by Hawks 110-88 to even the series

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks proved they are more than a one-man team, shaking off Trae Young’s absence with a freak injury to even the Eastern Conference finals at two wins apiece with a 110-88 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks.

And in another stunning twist to a series no one saw coming, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo hobbled off the court with an injured left knee, depriving the Bucks of their best player.

AP Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela fell during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Lou Williams did a stellar job filling in for Young with 21 points and the Hawks pulled away in the third quarter. Game 4 is Thursday night in Milwaukee.

