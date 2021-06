ATLANTA — Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for the remainder of the Bucks Hawks Game 4 with a hyperextended left knee injury, the Bucks announced.

Giannis fell during the third quarter. With about 4 minutes left in the quarter, Giannis jumped up to contest a play at the rim and grabbed his knee right away when he fell.

AP Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall to the court during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Bucks star then walked to the locker room, walked back to the bench for several minutes and then returned to the locker room.

AP Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela fell during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

