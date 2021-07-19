Deer District gears up the meet the demand of what Game 6 crowds will need

Local restaurants and bars are preparing for Game 6 and searching for supplies to meet the demand of the expected large crowds in the Deer District.

On average, Uncle Bucks accommodates 600 people at any given time throughout a typical game day since the play-offs. While the influx of customers has been great, they have been struggling to receive supplies for food and drinks due to back orders.

"Just a lot of orders, a lot of things are on back order. Every single bar is you know very similar situations," said Nick Widmann, a manager at Uncle Bucks.

Widmann and his team are all hands-on-deck as they prepare to make sure the crowds are safe and satisfied during what he hopes is a historic night.

"We haven’t really seen anything like this before."

Safety is also a big concern throughout downtown.

"I've lived here about 10 years and I’ve never seen anything as wild as Water Street," said local Shawn Weber.

Keenan Sumlin, head of security at Pourmans on Water Street is working alongside police to be in constant communication throughout Tuesday night. "Their presence has greatly increased. They’ve done a great job and we feel a lot safer," said Sumlin.

