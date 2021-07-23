Culver's of Shorewood offers Giannis Antetokounmpo free food for life

MILWAUKEE -- NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has already stated that he'd like free Chick-fil-A for life now that he has brought a championship to Milwaukee -- but maybe he'd be receptive to an offer of ButterBurgers and cheese curds?

"Our Shorewood location wants to offer [Giannis] a homegrown Wisconsin favorite!" George Dimitropoulos, the location's franchise owner said in a statement. "ButterBurgers, Frozen Custard, and Cheese Curds!"

BUCKS BRING IT HOME: MORE COVERAGE:



The latest offer of free food to the Greek Freak is just an escalation of what began when he went through the Chick-fil-A drive-thru on Instagram Live Wednesday morning to order 50 chicken nuggets - one for each point he scored in the championship-clinching Game 6.

Fans quickly crowded his vehicle and chanted "Bucks in Six!" as the NBA Finals MVP made his order. He even joined in on the chants himself.

On that live broadcast, and later on Twitter, the MVP has asked for free Chick-fil-A. But we'd ask him to reconsider - Culver's is a local option, after all!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip