Milwaukee Bucks could soon be invited to White House, press sec. says

The Milwaukee Bucks may soon be visiting the White House.

The team celebrated their championship win with a parade in Milwaukee on July 22, but is a White House visit in store?

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said a visit could happen.

"I'm sure we will invite them to the White House. We don't have a scheduled meeting quite yet," said Psaki during a July 21 press gaggle. "I'm sure they're celebrating on their own today."

President Joe Biden congratulated the team on their win:

Congratulations to the NBA Champions Milwaukee @Bucks on claiming your first NBA title in 50 years. Your city and your President are proud. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2021

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip