Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Milwaukee Bucks could soon be invited to White House, press sec. says

items.[0].image.alt
James Groh
Bucks championship stage
Posted at 7:11 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 08:15:41-04

The Milwaukee Bucks may soon be visiting the White House.

The team celebrated their championship win with a parade in Milwaukee on July 22, but is a White House visit in store?

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said a visit could happen.

"I'm sure we will invite them to the White House. We don't have a scheduled meeting quite yet," said Psaki during a July 21 press gaggle. "I'm sure they're celebrating on their own today."

President Joe Biden congratulated the team on their win:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

olympics.jpeg

Tokyo 2020: See our complete Olympics coverage