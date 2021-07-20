Bucks radio announcer calls NBA Finals for the first time in more than two decades

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks radio sportscaster Ted Davis has called a lot of games in his lifetime. Nearly 3,000 to be exact. But getting to announce the NBA finals in the city he's called home for more than 20 years? Davis says there's nothing like it.

"I'm trying to do what Giannis has said which is to just enjoy the whole thing. Here we are, in the finals, one game away from a championship and this is about as good as it gets," said Davis.

Growing up, Davis said he used to listen to sportscasters when he was younger and knew he wanted to follow the same career path. And after spending nine years announcing games for the Dallas Mavericks in the '80s, another opportunity came along that Davis said he just couldn't pass up.

"The Bucks job opened in 1997 and for a variety of reasons I sent in a demo," said Davis.

Now 24 years later, Davis has found himself being a part of history as the play-by-play radio sportscaster for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA finals.

"I see him dunking the ball and it was just such a surprise in my voice I think he slams it and it was just spontaneous. That was me in the moment and I'm glad it worked," said Davis.

And with the team just one game away from being crowned champions, Davis says he's already planning ways to end the night perfectly.

"If there is about two minutes to go in the game and it looks like the books Bucks are going to wrap this up then yeah in my head I'm going to formulate what I want to say and then I hope I deliver it because you only have one chance, said Davis.

Davis adds that he believes the Bucks have a high chance of winning the NBA title in Game 6.

