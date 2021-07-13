Bucks prepare for weather threatening Game 4 watch party

MILWAUKEE — Wednesday is the big day as the Milwaukee Bucks hope to tie the series, but weather could impact the thousands of people who gather at the Deer District.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Kristin Kirchhiane said there is potential for rain, storms and even some potential for severe weather sometime between Wednesday afternoon and night, and into Thursday morning.

"If you can hear thunder or see lightening, it's time. It's time to go, you need to clear out quickly," Kirchhaine said.

Force of habit may lead someone to use an umbrella, but that is not the best course of action.

"When you're standing in a big open area like we have at the Deer District, and you pop an umbrella up, well, now your taller than other things," Kirchhaine said. "That becomes more dangerous.

Some tips from Kirchhaine to stay safe include:



Keep your eye on the sky

Continuously check forecast throughout the day

Have a plan in place to to get to safety

For Game 3 last Sunday, officials say 25,000 fans packed the plaza, but with the potential of severe weather, the Bucks organization is airing on the side of caution.

Bucks Chief Marketing Officer Dustin Godsey said they have been monitoring the situation for a couple of days, and are staying on top of things to ensure safety.

"We have a command center that we staff the night of the event, while the event is going on, to watch the radar,"Godsey said.

The watch party can also be canceled during the game if lightning is seen within ten miles from the Deer District. In that case, the team has a plan in place for fans.

"We've got the Deer District buildings as well as parking structures to get people to seek shelter in a quick manner,"Godsey said.

With more than 24 hours until tip off, Godsey said he is optimistic that the event will go on.

"What we're hearing right now is, hopefully this is going to be something after game time and later at night," he said.

The Bucks organization will make the first call to cancel the event around noon Wednesday.

Godsey said to add to the excitement, if the watch party goes as planned, a special guest will be performing at half-time.

