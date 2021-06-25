Bucks and Brewers fans buzzing for big sports day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bucks and Brewers fans are buzzing for a big sports day in Milwaukee ahead of the Bucks' Game 2 against the Atlanta Hawks and the Brewers' "Re-Opening Day" game against the Colorado Rockies.

The Brewers are hosting the Rockies and will fill the stadium to capacity for the first time in over a year and a half. The Brewers will play at 3:10 p.m. Friday instead of later in the evening because the official season openers traditionally begin earlier in the afternoon.

The Brewers are currently number one in their division, and Friday's game will be the first in a three-game set with the Rockies.

Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs all day, a magnet schedule of the season, and the first 10,000 fans to arrive will receive a free 1980s style Brewers t-shirt. To top it off, the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages will return to their normal racecourse for the first time since the pandemic.

You can read more about what the Brewers have in store for "Re-Opening Day" here.

A few hours later the Bucks will face the Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. They fell to the Hawks in Game 1, but have plenty of time to make a comeback.

The Bucks’ loss in Game 1 of the series on Wednesday was their first loss at home this postseason after starting 5-0. Despite the loss, Milwaukee is still 11-3 all-time in the playoffs at Fiserv Forum and has yet to lose back-to-back games.

Tipoff for Game 2 is at 7:30 p.m. at the Firserv Forum.

The Bucks and the Milwaukee Health Department are working together to help get fans vaccinated. A vaccination clinic will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the plaza at Fiserv Forum. If you get the shot, you'll be entered into a raffle for two free tickets. The raffle will be held at 7 p.m. Read more details about the clinic and raffle here.

Fans can now enjoy extra space at the Deer District at the site of the old Bradley Center. The space has a big screen, vendors and bathrooms. At Game 1, thousands of fans cheered on the Bucks at the new space.

You can view the full Eastern Conference finals schedule here.

