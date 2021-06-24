Milwaukee Health Department offering vaccines before Friday Bucks game

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and the Milwaukee Health Department are teaming up again in a push to get fans vaccinated.

They're hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic before the game Friday in the plaza at Fiserv Forum. If you get vaccinated at the clinic before 7 p.m., you'll be entered into a raffle to win two free tickets to Game 2.

Once you're vaccinated you can scan a QR code to enter the raffle to win the tickets. The raffle will be held at 7 p.m. and the winner will received a notification on their phone, and get the tickets via email.

The clinic will take place Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the southwest corner of the plaza at Fiserv Forum, near the large "Bucks" statue.

Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Individuals under 18 will need consent from a parent or guardian. No appointments are necessary.

If you choose to get vaccinated, you will have to wait 15 minutes after you get the shot for observation.

