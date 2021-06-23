Watch
HomepageHomepage Gallery

Milwaukee buzzing for Bucks-Hawks series [PHOTOS]

The Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The TMJ4 News team captured the excitement from the bleachers of Fiserv Forum to the Deer District and across the city.

E4m9ItbWUAApkGD.jpg
Photo by: TMJ4
IMG_0538.JPG
Fans are excited ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference FinalsPhoto by: James Groh
IMG_0578.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_0518.JPG
Fans are excited ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference FinalsPhoto by: James Groh
IMG_0520.JPG
Fans are excited ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference FinalsPhoto by: James Groh
E4nLNMNXEAANtdF.jpg
Photo by: TMJ4
E4m_zHpXEAMuRxa.jpg
Photo by: TMJ4
E4m-0hdWYAEJLqv.jpg
Photo by: TMJ4
IMG_1863.jpg
Photo by: TMJ4
Image from iOS (48).jpg
Hawks fan at Fiserv Forum.Photo by: TMJ4
IMG_1859.jpg
Photo by: TMJ4
Image from iOS (47).jpg
Kayla and Valerie got to the Deer District three hours early to be directly in front of the stage. They are pretty much the first people here besides media and game staff.Photo by: TMJ4
Image from iOS (44).jpg
Photo by: TMJ4
Image from iOS (45).jpg
Photo by: TMJ4
IMG_0477.JPG
Fans are excited ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference FinalsPhoto by: James Groh
IMG_0485.JPG
Fans are excited ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference FinalsPhoto by: James Groh
IMG_0533.JPG
Fans are excited ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference FinalsPhoto by: James Groh
Image from iOS (46).jpg
Photo by: TMJ4
E4mU8ZJXEAgbfov.jpg
Blocking off streets around Fiserv Forum.Photo by: TMJ4
IMG_0490.JPG
Fans are excited ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference FinalsPhoto by: James Groh
IMG_0535.JPG
Fans are excited ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference FinalsPhoto by: James Groh
IMG_0559.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_0553.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_0565.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_0569.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
E4mStlTWYAMmOgI.jpg
Photo by: TMJ4

Milwaukee buzzing for Bucks-Hawks series [PHOTOS]

close-gallery
  • E4m9ItbWUAApkGD.jpg
  • IMG_0538.JPG
  • IMG_0578.JPG
  • IMG_0518.JPG
  • IMG_0520.JPG
  • E4nLNMNXEAANtdF.jpg
  • E4m_zHpXEAMuRxa.jpg
  • E4m-0hdWYAEJLqv.jpg
  • IMG_1863.jpg
  • Image from iOS (48).jpg
  • IMG_1859.jpg
  • Image from iOS (47).jpg
  • Image from iOS (44).jpg
  • Image from iOS (45).jpg
  • IMG_0477.JPG
  • IMG_0485.JPG
  • IMG_0533.JPG
  • Image from iOS (46).jpg
  • E4mU8ZJXEAgbfov.jpg
  • IMG_0490.JPG
  • IMG_0535.JPG
  • IMG_0559.JPG
  • IMG_0553.JPG
  • IMG_0565.JPG
  • IMG_0569.JPG
  • E4mStlTWYAMmOgI.jpg

Share

TMJ4
Fans are excited ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference FinalsJames Groh
James Groh
Fans are excited ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference FinalsJames Groh
Fans are excited ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference FinalsJames Groh
TMJ4
TMJ4
TMJ4
TMJ4
Hawks fan at Fiserv Forum.TMJ4
TMJ4
Kayla and Valerie got to the Deer District three hours early to be directly in front of the stage. They are pretty much the first people here besides media and game staff.TMJ4
TMJ4
TMJ4
Fans are excited ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference FinalsJames Groh
Fans are excited ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference FinalsJames Groh
Fans are excited ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference FinalsJames Groh
TMJ4
Blocking off streets around Fiserv Forum.TMJ4
Fans are excited ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference FinalsJames Groh
Fans are excited ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference FinalsJames Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
TMJ4
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next