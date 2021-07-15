Best block ever? 14 reactions to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Game 4 block heard 'round the world

MILWAUKEE -- Ask any Bucks fan what the play of Game 4 of the NBA Finals was, and they'll all say the same thing: That Block.
With less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter and nursing a 101-99 lead, Giannis Antetokounmpo soared up into the air and to the glass to meet Deandre Ayton for what Ayton hoped was going to be a slam dunk for the Phoenix Suns. Instead, Giannis denied the bucket and the Bucks took the ball down the floor to score. They went onto win Game 4 109-103.
Here are 14 of the best reactions on social media from the play that will be remembered for years to come:
That block by Giannis might have won them the game— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 15, 2021
I can’t stop thinking about that block— JJ Redick (@jj_redick) July 15, 2021
How Giannis is walking into the locker room after that block 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HuUBBHc9ft— FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 15, 2021
All these wide angle shots of Giannis’ block do a disservice to how amazing the block was.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 15, 2021
Look at closeup.
At the crazy speed they play, in the moment where fouls are especially precious, he stuck his hands THROUGH Ayton’s for the block.
BETTER than LeBron’s famous swat. pic.twitter.com/XAnbxId10A
#NBAFinals #NBA #Giannis— Fareed 4real ✹ (@faridkoire) July 15, 2021
Absolutely nobody
Giannis👇 pic.twitter.com/jNK2ASNihg
The block heard around the world #NBAFinals #Giannis #BucksInSix pic.twitter.com/xtIm4ihwWp— Nick Rodriguez (@TheRealNickRod6) July 15, 2021
The Giannis block and me in my living room. pic.twitter.com/2gj7OuK4yu— Ryan Mason (@qdobagoodingjr) July 15, 2021
Suns players were looking hyped thinking Giannis was about to get slammed on. #BucksInSix pic.twitter.com/XD6w0eLOT3— Donatello Williker (@JWilliquette) July 15, 2021
There are some plays in sports that you will tell your grandchildren about one day.— Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) July 15, 2021
That block from Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of them.
I still can’t believe #Giannis blocked this 👀 pic.twitter.com/72HmGAEdjr— Ben Hutchison (@Ben__Hutchison) July 15, 2021
Giannis’ foot was at the free throw line when Booker passed it 😂. How did he get that?pic.twitter.com/US2VtreYAM— Ed (@EdFromTheRiver) July 15, 2021
No other superstar even tries for this block. Thats why Giannis is different. #FearTheDeer https://t.co/2DIrbAprUO— x-x-Zach Jachowicz *️⃣🏆 (@BucksCaps32) July 15, 2021
When I rewatch Giannis' clutch block for the 30th time. https://t.co/EjhkTtFZ41— Jordan Treske (@JordanTreske) July 15, 2021
Oh, and because OF COURSE this is how Skip Bayless would react...
Why Giannis’ block is being so overrated. Now on @undisputed— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 15, 2021