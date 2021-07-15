Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Best block ever? 14 reactions to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Game 4 block heard 'round the world

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks a Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shot in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
APTOPIX NBA Finals Suns Bucks Basketball
Posted at 9:49 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 12:09:12-04

MILWAUKEE -- Ask any Bucks fan what the play of Game 4 of the NBA Finals was, and they'll all say the same thing: That Block.

With less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter and nursing a 101-99 lead, Giannis Antetokounmpo soared up into the air and to the glass to meet Deandre Ayton for what Ayton hoped was going to be a slam dunk for the Phoenix Suns. Instead, Giannis denied the bucket and the Bucks took the ball down the floor to score. They went onto win Game 4 109-103.

CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:

Here are 14 of the best reactions on social media from the play that will be remembered for years to come:

Oh, and because OF COURSE this is how Skip Bayless would react...

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW