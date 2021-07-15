Best block ever? 14 reactions to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Game 4 block heard 'round the world

MILWAUKEE -- Ask any Bucks fan what the play of Game 4 of the NBA Finals was, and they'll all say the same thing: That Block.

With less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter and nursing a 101-99 lead, Giannis Antetokounmpo soared up into the air and to the glass to meet Deandre Ayton for what Ayton hoped was going to be a slam dunk for the Phoenix Suns. Instead, Giannis denied the bucket and the Bucks took the ball down the floor to score. They went onto win Game 4 109-103.

CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:



Here are 14 of the best reactions on social media from the play that will be remembered for years to come:

That block by Giannis might have won them the game — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 15, 2021

I can’t stop thinking about that block — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) July 15, 2021

How Giannis is walking into the locker room after that block 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HuUBBHc9ft — FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 15, 2021

All these wide angle shots of Giannis’ block do a disservice to how amazing the block was.



Look at closeup.



At the crazy speed they play, in the moment where fouls are especially precious, he stuck his hands THROUGH Ayton’s for the block.



BETTER than LeBron’s famous swat. pic.twitter.com/XAnbxId10A — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 15, 2021

The Giannis block and me in my living room. pic.twitter.com/2gj7OuK4yu — Ryan Mason (@qdobagoodingjr) July 15, 2021

Suns players were looking hyped thinking Giannis was about to get slammed on. #BucksInSix pic.twitter.com/XD6w0eLOT3 — Donatello Williker (@JWilliquette) July 15, 2021

There are some plays in sports that you will tell your grandchildren about one day.



That block from Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of them. — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) July 15, 2021

Giannis’ foot was at the free throw line when Booker passed it 😂. How did he get that?pic.twitter.com/US2VtreYAM — Ed (@EdFromTheRiver) July 15, 2021

No other superstar even tries for this block. Thats why Giannis is different. #FearTheDeer https://t.co/2DIrbAprUO — x-x-Zach Jachowicz *️⃣🏆 (@BucksCaps32) July 15, 2021

When I rewatch Giannis' clutch block for the 30th time. https://t.co/EjhkTtFZ41 — Jordan Treske (@JordanTreske) July 15, 2021

Oh, and because OF COURSE this is how Skip Bayless would react...

Why Giannis’ block is being so overrated. Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 15, 2021

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip