Milwaukee Brewers relax carry-in policy ahead of Wednesday's game due to excessive heat

MILWAUKEE — With the excessive heat in store for Southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers are relaxing their carry-in policy ahead of the 1:10 p.m. game against the Minnesota Twins.

An excessive heat warning is in effect and temperatures around 100 degrees are expected so the Brewers will be allowing fans to bring in any sealed bottle made of clear plastic.

The Brewers said there will be no limit on how many bottles a fan can bring into the game, and the bottles can be of any size.

Ahead of the game, the Brewers said the roof will be open but cooling rooms will be available on the terrace level of American Family Field. Additional EMS crews will also be onsite in case any fans are in need of medical assistance.

“Brewers fans are accustomed to spending Wisconsin summer days in the sun, and we want to make sure that everyone has an enjoyable experience tomorrow at American Family Field,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations. “We encourage fans to wear sunscreen and a hat, drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade both inside the ballpark and outside if tailgating.”

