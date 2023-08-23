Watch Now
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Milwaukee Brewers relax carry-in policy ahead of Wednesday's game due to excessive heat

Fans can bring in an y sealed bottle made of clear plastic, and there's no limit to how many bottles fans can bring in.
Cubs Brewers Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers
Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs Monday, April 12, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cubs Brewers Baseball
Posted at 6:47 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 07:47:27-04

MILWAUKEE — With the excessive heat in store for Southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers are relaxing their carry-in policy ahead of the 1:10 p.m. game against the Minnesota Twins.

An excessive heat warning is in effect and temperatures around 100 degrees are expected so the Brewers will be allowing fans to bring in any sealed bottle made of clear plastic.

Related: Milwaukee Health Department issues Heat Health Warning for Wednesday

The Brewers said there will be no limit on how many bottles a fan can bring into the game, and the bottles can be of any size.

Ahead of the game, the Brewers said the roof will be open but cooling rooms will be available on the terrace level of American Family Field. Additional EMS crews will also be onsite in case any fans are in need of medical assistance.

“Brewers fans are accustomed to spending Wisconsin summer days in the sun, and we want to make sure that everyone has an enjoyable experience tomorrow at American Family Field,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations. “We encourage fans to wear sunscreen and a hat, drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade both inside the ballpark and outside if tailgating.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device